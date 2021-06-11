日式黑醋雞肉野菜

材料：

無骨雞髀扒1塊

茄子(小)2條

甘筍半條

青椒1個

蓮藕半條

薯仔1個

日式唐揚炸粉半包

椰菜絲適量

檸檬(切片)1/4個

醬汁：

意大利黑醋2湯匙

味醂1湯匙

日式醬油1湯匙

糖1.5湯匙

水2湯匙

做法：

1. 無骨雞髀扒切件，加入日式唐揚炸粉，與雞件拌勻。油滾，放入雞件，炸至熟透金黃色，盛起。

2. 青椒去籽切件。蓮藕、甘筍、薯仔去皮，分別切薄片及切塊待用。茄子切幼條。

3. 水滾，放入1湯匙白醋拌勻，放入茄子條，紫色部份浸在滾水中，中火煲煮5分鐘至略為軟身，盛起。

4. 水滾，加入少許的鹽，放入薯仔及甘筍，煲煮10分鐘。再放入青椒及蓮藕片，煲煮5分鐘，瀝乾水分盛起。

5. 下油油滾，倒入已煮熟的野菜炒勻，放入炸雞件和茄子炒勻，加入醬汁所有材料炒勻煮滾，盛起伴以椰菜絲和檸檬片，即成。

Japanese Deep-fried Chicken and Vegetable in Black Vinegar Sauce

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken thigh 1 pc

Eggplant (small) 2 pcs

Carrot ½ pc

Green bell pepper 1 pc

Lotus root ½ pc

Potato 1 pc

Japanese Karaage powder ½ pack

Shredded cabbage some

Lemon (sliced) ¼ pc

Sauce:

Italian black vinegar 2 tbsp

Mirin 1 tbsp

Japanese soy sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1.5 tbsp

Water 2 tbsp

Steps:

1. Cut the boneless chicken thigh into pieces. Add the Japanese Karaage powder and mix well with the chicken thigh. Heat oil to boil. Add the chicken. Deep-fry until cooked and in golden color. Dish up.

2. Remove the seeds of the green bell pepper and cut into pieces. Peel the lotus root, carrot and potato. Slice the lotus root thinly. Chop the carrot and potato into pieces separately. Cut the eggplant into small strips.

3. Bring water to boil. Add 1 tbsp of white vinegar. Add the eggplant strips. The purple skin of eggplant submerges in the boiling water. Cook for 5 minutes in medium heat until soft. Dish up.

4. Bring water to boil. Add little salt. Add potato and carrot, cook for 10 minutes. Add the green bell pepper and lotus root slices. Cook for 5 minutes and dish up.

5. Heat oil to boil. Add the cooked vegetable and stir well. Add the deep-fried chicken and stir fry. Add eggplant and stir well. Add all sauce ingredients, stir well and cook to boil. Dish up. Garnish with shredded cabbage and lemon slices. Ready to serve.

