三餸一湯｜鹽烤鯖魚 Baked Mackerel with Sea Salt

15分鐘前

鹽烤鯖魚

材料：

急凍鯖魚1條

白蘿蔔1/4條

檸檬半個

海鹽適量

醃料：

日本醬油1湯匙

日本料理酒1湯匙

薑茸半湯匙

味醂1湯匙

做法：

1. 將所有醃料的材料，與鯖魚拌勻，醃30分鐘。白蘿蔔磨蓉。

2. 焗盤錫紙掃油，放上醃好的鯖魚，入爐180度焗15分鐘，直至熟透金黃色。

3. 上碟，伴以檸檬件及白蘿蔔蓉，以少許鹽調味，即成。

Baked Mackerel with Sea Salt

Ingredients:

Frozen mackerel 1 pc

White radish ¼ pc

Lemon ½ pc

Sea salt some

Marinade:

Japanese soy sauce 1 tbsp

Japanese wine 1 tbsp

Minced ginger ½ tbsp

Mirin 1 tbsp

Steps:

1. Add all marinade ingredients and mix well with the mackerel. Marinate for 30 minutes. Grind the white radish.

2. Brush oil on the aluminum foil of oven tray. Place the marinated mackerel on the tray. Bake at 180 °C for 15 minutes until cooked and in golden color.

3. Dish up and garnish with lemon slices and minced white radish. Season with little sea salt. Ready to serve.

食譜日本菜蔬菜水果15-30分鐘
