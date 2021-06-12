芥末青蘋果和牛粒

材料：

青蘋果2個

和牛200克

芥末 1茶匙

美極 1/2茶匙

三色燈籠椒 各半個

蒜茸 少許

葱 適量

糖 少許

生粉 少許

鹽 少許

牛肉醃料：

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1/2茶匙

生粉 少許

油 少許

做法：

1. 青蘋果刨皮切粒浸鹽水；燈籠椒及葱切粒，備用。

2. 將和牛切粒，落生抽、糖、生粉、油醃製。

3. 把糖、美極、芥末加少許水拌勻，接着加少許生粉拌勻成醬汁。

4. 燒熱油，落和牛煎至五成熟，盛起和牛，下蒜茸爆香，加入燈籠椒略炒。

5. 下少許水和青蘋果輕輕炒勻，和牛回鑊，加入醬汁炒勻，最後下葱花同炒，即可上碟。

Sautéed Wagyu Cubes with Green Apple and Mustard

Ingredients:

Green apples 2 pcs

Wagyu 200g

Mustard 1 tsp

Maggi sauce 1/2 tsp

Bell pepper 1/2 pc each

Minced garlic little

Scallion some

Sugar little

Corn starch little

Salt little

Marinade for beef:

Soy sauce 1tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Corn starch little

Oil little

Method:

1. Peel and dice green apples, soak in salted water; dice bell peppers as well as scallion, set aside.

2. Dice wagyu into cubes, marinate with soy sauce, sugar, corn starch and oil.

3. Mix sugar, Maggi sauce and mustard with a little water, then mix in a little corn starch to make the sauce.

4. Heat oil in a skillet, pan fry wagyu cubes until medium, remove from skillet, sauté minced garlic until fragrant, stir in bell peppers.

5. Add a little water and green apples, sauté gently, return wagyu cubes into the skillet, stir in the sauce, finally add chopped scallion, mix well and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！