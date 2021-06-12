鮮百合蓮子花膠煲雞湯

材料：(4人份量)

鮮百合100克

乾蓮子100克

鱈魚花膠 1塊

三黃雞 半隻

豬𦟌 200克

薑片6片

蜜棗2粒

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 將花膠浸一晚水，用清水啤水後，再煲滾水，放花膠焗半小時，接着撈起切件。

2. 乾蓮子浸水兩小時，然後挑出蓮心；鮮百合切頭浸一會水，然後剝開，有黑點的棄掉不要，然後再用水洗淨；三黃雞及豬𦟌洗乾淨，然後斬大件，備用。

3. 水裏放入薑片，放花膠、三黃雞、豬𦟌汆水，水滾浸兩三分鐘，把浮渣撇走，撈起湯料，沖洗乾淨。

4. 煲滾水，放入三片薑，將全部材料放入水裏，開大火煲滾，煲2-3分鐘後轉中火，再煲兩個半小時。

5. 把湯的油分撇掉，下半茶匙鹽調味，拌勻後完成。

Chicken Broth with Fish Maw, Lily Bulb and Lotus Seeds

Ingredients: (for 4 persons)

Fresh Lily bulb 100g

Dried lotus seeds 100g

Cod fish maw 1 pc

Yellow hair chicken 1/2 pc

Pork shank 200g

Ginger slices 6 pcs

Candied dates 2 pcs

Salt little

Method:

1. Soak fish maw overnight, flush under running tap water, then soak in freshly boiled water with lid covered for half an hour, drain and cut into pieces.

2. Soak dried lotus seeds for two hours, remove the bitter tasting germ; cut the roots of the lily bulbs, peel and discard those with dark spots, rinse under water. Rinse yellow hair chicken and pork shank, then chop into large pieces, set aside.

3. Boil a pot of water, add ginger slices, then blanch fish maw, yellow hair chicken and pork shank for 2-3 minutes, remove the floating scum, drain and rinse the ingredients.

4. Boil a pot of water, add three pieces of ginger, add all the ingredients into the water, bring to a boil in high heat, boil 2-3 minutes, then turn to medium heat, cook for another two and a half hours.

5. Remove the oil floating on the soup, season with half teaspoon of salt, stir well and serve.

