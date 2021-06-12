羊肚菌竹笙千葉豆腐

材料：

羊肚菌8粒

乾竹笙8條

菠菜苗100克

豆腐 1盒

白醋 少許

鹽 少許

糖 少許

油 少許

醬汁：

香菇粉 1/2茶匙

香菇蠔油 1湯匙

鹽 少許

糖 少許

老抽 少許

生油 少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 羊肚菌浸水一小時，切蒂並清洗乾淨；竹笙浸水一小時，切去頭尾；菠菜苗洗淨，備用

2. 豆腐切片約一厘米厚，加少許水慢慢把豆腐推成扇形或圓形，把多餘水分倒掉，下少許鹽，大火蒸四分鐘。

3. 燒滾水下少許鹽、糖、油，灼熟菜苗，撈起瀝乾水備用。

4. 竹笙加入白醋汆水，撈起沖洗，再放入水中，連同羊肚菌一起汆水，接着撈起瀝乾水備用。

5. 小鍋裏倒入水，加竹笙及羊肚菌先煮一分鐘，然後加入香菇粉、鹽及糖煮滾，接着下蠔油拌勻，逐少逐少加入生粉水勾芡。加入老抽添色，加少許生油及麻油，滾起成醬汁。

6. 開蓋取出豆腐，倒去多餘水分，將所有材料放入豆腐中間，最後淋上芡汁即可。

Sliced Tofu with Morel and Bamboo Fungus

Ingredients:

Morels 8 pcs

Dried bamboo fungus 8 pcs

Baby spinach 100g

Tofu 1 pack

White vinegar little

Salt little

Sugar little

Oil little

Sacue:

Mushroom powder 1/2 tsp

Mushroom and oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Salt little

Sugar little

Dark soy sauce little

Soy sauce little

Sesame oil little

Method:

1. Soak morels for an hour, remove stems and rinse; soak bamboo fungus for an hour, slice off the tips; rinse baby spinach, set aside.

2. Slice tofu to around 1cm thick, add a little water, gently spread the slices into a fan or circular shape, pour away excess water, add a little salt, steam for four minutes in high heat.

3. Boil water, add a little salt, sugar and oil, blanch baby spinach until cooked, drain and set aside.

4. Add white vinegar to bamboo fungus, blanch, drain, rinse, then blanch again with morels, drain and set aside.

5. Pour water into a saucepan, cook bamboo fungus and morels for one minute, then add mushroom powder, salt and sugar, bring to a boil, mix in oyster sauce, add corn starch and water mixture little by little to thicken the sauce. Add dark soy sauce for colour, add a little soy sauce and sesame oil, bring to a boil.

6. Remove the tofu from the wok, discard excess water, place the rest of the ingredients in the middle of the tofu, pour the sauce over and serve.

