脆皮百花釀皮蛋

材料：

白蝦肉200克

皮蛋2隻

生粉1湯匙

麵包糠150克

蝦膠調味料：

鹽 1/2茶匙

糖 少許

麻油 少許

胡椒粉 少許

蛋白1隻

生粉 少許

做法：

1. 將白蝦洗淨剝殼，並挑出蝦腸，然後拍扁再用刀背剁碎。

2. 蝦肉裏加入蛋白、生粉、鹽、糖、麻油及胡椒粉，順時針方向攪勻，再撻成蝦膠。

3. 皮蛋剝殼，抹乾水，然後拍上生粉。手沾着少許蛋白，然後用蝦膠包着皮蛋，蘸上麵包糠。

4. 燒熱油溫至150℃，慢慢放下釀好的蝦膠皮蛋，用中小火炸2-3分鐘，然後再轉大火炸至金黃色，並把油逼出。

5. 盛起瀝乾油，在刀上抹點油，然後把釀皮蛋切開，即可上碟。喜歡的可以蘸以泰式甜酸醬同吃。

Deep-Fried Century Eggs in Minced Shrimp

Ingredients:

White shrimp 200g, shelled

Century egg 2 pcs

Corn starch 1 tbsp

Panko 150g

Seasoning for minced shrimp:

Salt 1/2 tsp

Sugar little

Sesame oil little

White pepper little

Egg white 1 pc

Corn starch little

Method:

1. Shell and devein white shrimps, smash with a cleaver then mince with its spine.

2. Add egg white, corn starch, salt, sugar, sesame oil and white pepper to the minced shrimp, mix clockwise with hand, then keep throwing it hard into the bowl until gelatinous.

3. Shell century eggs, blot dry, dust with corn starch. Moisten hands with a little egg white, then wrap the century eggs with minced shrimp, and then dust in panko.

4. Heat oil to 150℃, gently slide the century eggs wrapped in minced shrimp into the oil, deep fry in medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes, then turn to high heat until the crust turns gold brown and the oil is forced out.

5. Drain the century eggs, brush a little oil on a knife, then half the century eggs and serve. You may use Thai sweet and sour sauce for dipping.

