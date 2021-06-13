黑啤乾葱炆排骨

材料：

排骨 300克

乾葱 5粒

黑啤 1罐

生抽 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

糖 1/2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 乾葱去皮、對切。

2. 排骨汆水、洗淨。

3. 燒熱油，加入乾葱，炒2分鐘，再加入排骨，炒至金黃色。

4. 加入黑啤，煮至滾起，加入生抽、糖，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘，然後轉大火，加入蠔油，攪拌均勻。

Braised Pork Rib with Shallot and Dark Beer

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 300g

Shallot 5 pcs

Dark beer 1 can

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Peel shallot and cut into half.

2. Blanch pork ribs, then wash.

3. Heat the oil, put in shallot, stir fry for 2 mins, then put in pork ribs, stir fry until golden brown.

4. Put in dark beer, cook until boiled, then put in soy sauce, sugar, cover the lid, cook for 20 mins with low heat, then turn to high heat, put in oyster sauce and mix well.

