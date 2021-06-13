番茄肉末炒蝦仁

材料：

番茄 1個

豬肉碎 200克

蝦仁 1包

生抽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1/2湯匙

麻油 1茶匙

茄汁 1湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 番茄去蒂，底部切十字，將番茄加入至滾水，然後去皮、切碎。

2. 將生抽、胡椒粉、紹興酒、麻油，加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，加入蝦仁，煎至半熟，取出。

4. 原鑊燒熱，加入豬肉碎，炒至半熟，再加入番茄、茄汁、茄膏、糖，炒至均勻，最後加入蝦仁，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Shrimp with Tomato and Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Tomato 1 pc

Minced pork 200g

Shrimp 1 pack

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1/2 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Ketchup 1 tablespoon

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Remove tomato stem, make two cuts at bottom, put tomato into boiling water, then peel and mince.

2. Put soy sauce, pepper, Shao xing wine, sesame oil into minced pork, mix well and marinate for 30 mins.

3. Heat the oil, put in shrimp meat and pan fry until half cooked, then take out.

4. Heat the same pan, put in minced pork, stir fry until half cooked, then put in tomato, ketchup, tomato paste, sugar, stir fry until mix well, finally put in shrimp meat, stir fry until mix well.

