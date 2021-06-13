牛大力杜仲巴戟瘦肉湯

材料：

牛大力 1両

杜仲 1両

巴戟 1両

北芪 1両

瘦肉 300克

蜜棗 4粒

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 牛大力浸水；杜仲浸水；巴戟浸水；北芪浸水。

2. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

3. 將瘦肉、北芪、蜜棗、巴戟、杜仲、牛大力加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Millettia Speciosa, Eucommia Bark, Medicinal Morinda Root and Pork Lean Soup

Ingredients:

Millettia Speciosa 1 tael

Eucommia bark 1 tael

Medicinal morinda root 1 tael

Radix astragali 1 tael

Pork lean 300g

Sweet jujube 4 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak millettia speciosa. Soak eucommia bark. Soak medicinal morinda root. Soak radix astragali.

2. Cut pork lean into pieces and blanch, then wash.

3. Put pork lean, radix astragali, sweet jujube, medicinal morinda root, eucommia bark, millettia speciosa into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

