三餸一湯｜蠔油栗子燜芋絲 Stewed Konjac Noodles with Chestnut and Oyster Sauce

1小時前

蠔油栗子燜芋絲

材料：

栗子 200克

芋絲 1盒

薑 30克

蠔油 1湯匙

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

冰糖 30克

步驟‌：

1. 薑去皮、切片。

2. 栗子加入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，然後用毛巾去皮。

3. 燒熱油，加入薑，炒2分鐘，加入栗子，炒至均勻。

4. 加入水、生抽、蠔油、老抽、冰糖，蓋上蓋，煮30分鐘。

5. 最後加入芋絲，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

Stewed Konjac Noodles with Chestnut and Oyster Sauce

Ingredients:

Chestnut 200g

Konjac noodles 1 box

Ginger 30g

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rock sugar 30g

Steps:

1. Peel ginger and slice.

2. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook for 1 min, then take out, peel chestnut with towel.

3. Heat the oil, put in ginger and stir fry for 2 mins, then put in chestnut and stir well.

4. Put in water, soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, rock sugar, cover the lid and cook for 30 mins.

5. Finally put in konjac noodles, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins.

