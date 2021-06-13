蠔油栗子燜芋絲
材料：
栗子 200克
芋絲 1盒
薑 30克
蠔油 1湯匙
生抽 2茶匙
老抽 1茶匙
冰糖 30克
步驟：
1. 薑去皮、切片。
2. 栗子加入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，然後用毛巾去皮。
3. 燒熱油，加入薑，炒2分鐘，加入栗子，炒至均勻。
4. 加入水、生抽、蠔油、老抽、冰糖，蓋上蓋，煮30分鐘。
5. 最後加入芋絲，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。
Stewed Konjac Noodles with Chestnut and Oyster Sauce
Ingredients:
Chestnut 200g
Konjac noodles 1 box
Ginger 30g
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Soy sauce 2 teaspoons
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Rock sugar 30g
Steps:
1. Peel ginger and slice.
2. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook for 1 min, then take out, peel chestnut with towel.
3. Heat the oil, put in ginger and stir fry for 2 mins, then put in chestnut and stir well.
4. Put in water, soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, rock sugar, cover the lid and cook for 30 mins.
5. Finally put in konjac noodles, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！