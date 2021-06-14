醋香豬腩肉

材料：

豬腩肉 400克

蛋 2隻

菠菜 1把

紅蘿蔔 1條

薑 1塊

調味料：

清酒 100毫升

醋 50毫升

豉油 50毫升

糖 1湯匙

做法：

1. 薑切片；紅蘿蔔刨皮後切件；豬腩肉切一半。

2. 燒熱鑊下油，先把薑片爆香，然後加入豬腩肉煎至金黃色。加入清酒、醋、水、糖及豉油，蓋上蓋煮至湯汁滾起，然後加入紅蘿蔔。撇掉浮渣，蓋上吸油紙，轉小火燉煮25至30分鐘。

3. 冷水下雞蛋烚熟，撈起放入冰水，然後剝去蛋殼。將蛋放入鍋內，讓蛋完全浸泡到湯汁裏，浸約半小時以入味。

4. 拿掉吸油紙，把豬腩肉、蛋及紅蘿蔔夾起。

5. 把湯汁煮滾，然後把菠菜放入湯汁裏稍稍涮熟。

6. 把豬腩肉切件；蛋切半；菠菜切段，然後把紅蘿蔔、豬腩肉、蛋及菠菜擺盤，再澆上湯汁即可。

Vinegar Braised Pork Belly

Ingredients:

Pork Belly 400g

Egg 2 pcs

Spinach 1bundle

Carrot 1 pc

Ginger 1 pc

Seasoning:

Sake 100ml

Vinegar 50ml

Soy sauce 50ml

Sugar 1 tbsp

Methods:

1. Slice the ginger; peel and cut the carrot in piece; cut the pork belly in half.

2. Heat the pot with oil, sauté the ginger, pan fry the pork belly until golden brown. Pour the sake, vinegar, water, sugar and soy sauce, cover the lid and bring to boil, add carrot. Remove the scum, cover the oil absorbing paper, turn to low heat and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes.

3. Place eggs into cold water, boil the eggs until cooked. Immerse eggs into the ice water to cool down. Peel away the shell, immerse eggs into the sauce, and soak for half an hour.

4. Remove the oil absorbing paper, transfer the pork belly, eggs and carrot to the plate.

5. Bring the sauce to boil, add spinach cook for a while.

6. Cut the pork belly into pieces; cut the egg in half; cut the spinach into sections, then place the carrots, pork belly, egg and spinach on a plate, and then pour the soup. Done.

