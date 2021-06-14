蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜韭菜炒花生芽 Stir-Fry Peanut Sprouts with Garlic Chives

15分鐘前

韭菜炒花生芽

材料：

花生芽 250克

韭菜 1束

紅蘿蔔 半根

薑 適量

生抽 少許

蠔油 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 花生芽清洗乾淨，切去根部，切段；韭菜清洗乾淨，切去尾端，切段；紅蘿蔔刨皮後切絲；薑切碎，備用。

2. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香薑粒，下花生芽炒至略為軟身，下紅蘿蔔絲炒香，加少許鹽、生抽、蠔油調味。

3. 最後加入韭菜略炒至軟身，即可上碟。

Stir-Fry Peanut Sprouts with Garlic Chives

Ingredients:

Peanut Sprouts 250g

Garlic Chives 1bundle

Carrot 1/2 pc

Ginger some

Soy sauce a little

Oyster sauce a little

Salt pinch

Methods:

1. Rinse the peanut sprouts, trim off the roots, cut into sections; Rinse the garlic chives, trim off the end of chives, cut into sections; Peel and slices the carrots; Mince the ginger, set aside.

2. Heat a wok with oil, sauté the ginger, add peanut sprouts and stir fry until tender, add carrots and stir fry, add pinch of salt, soy sauce and oyster sauce to taste.

3. Add garlic chives and stir fry until the chives tender, ready to serve.

