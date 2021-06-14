照燒三文魚伴雜菌

材料：

三文魚 1件

本菇 30克

金針菇 30克

牛油 1湯匙

生粉水 2茶匙

葱花 少許

三文魚醃料：

豉油 1/2湯匙

味醂 1/2湯匙

醬汁：

豉油 1.5湯匙

味醂 2茶匙

水 80毫升

做法：

1. 三文魚先索乾水分，然後以豉油及味醂醃一會。

2. 把水、豉油、味醂拌勻成醬汁，備用。

3. 葱切碎；金針菇切掉根部，切半。

4. 燒熱鑊下少許油，放入三文魚，以中火慢煎至熟，然後盛起。

5. 熱鑊裏加入牛油，中小火煮至溶化，把本菇、金針菇炒香，加入葱，然後倒入醬汁，煮大約一分鐘左右，熄火加入生粉水埋芡，再開火煮熱。

6. 三文魚切件上碟，淋上本菇、金針菇及醬汁，撒上葱粒即可。

Teriyaki salmon with mushrooms

Ingredients:

Salmon 1 pc

Shimeji mushrooms 30g

Enoki mushrooms 30g

Butter 1 tbsp

Cornstarch water 2 tsps

Minced scallion some

Marinade of Salmon:

Soy sauce 1/2 tbsp

Mirin 1/2 tbsp

Sauce:

Soy sauce 1.5 tbsp

Mirin 2 tsp

Water 80ml

Methods:

1. Pat dry the salmon with kitchen paper, and then marinated with soy sauce and mirin for a while.

2. Combine the water, soy sauce and mirin to form a sauce, set aside.

3. Chop the scallion; trim off the root of the enoki mushroom and cut in half.

4. Heat the pan with a little oil; add the salmon, pan fry the salmon on medium heat until cooked, then set aside.

5. Add butter to the hot pan, cook on medium-low heat until it melts, sauté the shimeji mushrooms and enoki mushrooms until fragrant, add scallion, then pour the sauce, cook about one minute, turn off the heat and add the cornstarch water and stir, and then turn on the heat and cooked.

6. Cut the salmon into pieces and transfer to a plate, top with the shimeji mushroom, enoki mushroom and sauce, add scallion. Done.

