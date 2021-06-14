酸菜雞肉湯

材料：

雞肉 半隻

泰國酸菜 1包

薑片 約10片

米酒 適量

做法：

1. 雞肉斬件後汆水，汆至血水出，撈起沖洗乾淨，備用。

2. 酸菜先浸洗一會，擠乾水分，然後切成片；薑切成片。

3. 燒熱一鍋水，下薑片、雞肉，倒入米酒，下酸菜煮滾，再轉小火煲約30至40分鐘即可享用。

Chicken Soup with Pickled Sour Mustard

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2 pc

Thai Pickled Sour Mustard 1 pack

Sliced Ginger appox.10 slices

Rice Wine Some

Methods:

1. Cut the chicken into pieces and then blanch the chicken, after remove the blood and grease, rinse and drain, set aside.

2. Soak the pickled sour mustard in water for a while, squeeze out the water, and then cut into pieces; Cut the ginger into pieces.

3. Bring a pot of water to boil, add ginger, chicken pieces, pour rice wine, add pickled sour mustard, boil it first, and then turn to low heat, simmer about 30 to 40 minutes, ready to serve.

