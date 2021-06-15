蓮藕杞子蒸肉餅
材料：
蓮藕 150克
杞子 1湯匙
豬肉碎 200克
生抽 1/2湯匙
糖 2茶匙
蠔油 1/2 湯匙
生粉 2茶匙
步驟：
1. 杞子浸水。
2. 將生抽、糖、蠔油加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。
3. 蓮藕去皮、切片、切粒、攪碎。
4. 將豬肉碎、蓮藕混合，攪拌均勻。
5. 將豬肉碎擺上碟，加入杞子，以大火蒸20分鐘。
Steamed Minced Pork with Lotus Root and Dried Wolfberries
Ingredients:
Lotus root 150g
Dried wolfberries 1 tablespoon
Minced pork 200g
Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Oyster sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Cornstarch 2 teaspoons
Steps:
1. Soak dried wolfberries.
2. Put soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce into minced pork, mix well and marinate for 30 mins, put in cornstarch and mix well.
3. Peel lotus root and slice, then dice and mince.
4. Mix minced pork and lotus root, mix well.
5. Put minced pork on the plate, then put in dried wolfberries, steam for 20 mins with high heat.
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！