三餸一湯｜蓮藕杞子蒸肉餅 Steamed Minced Pork with Lotus Root and Dried Wolfberries

40分鐘前

蓮藕杞子蒸肉餅

材料：

蓮藕 150克

杞子 1湯匙

豬肉碎 200克

生抽 1/2湯匙

糖 2茶匙

蠔油 1/2 湯匙

生粉 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 杞子浸水。

2. 將生抽、糖、蠔油加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 蓮藕去皮、切片、切粒、攪碎。

4. 將豬肉碎、蓮藕混合，攪拌均勻。

5. 將豬肉碎擺上碟，加入杞子，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Minced Pork with Lotus Root and Dried Wolfberries

Ingredients:

Lotus root 150g

Dried wolfberries 1 tablespoon

Minced pork 200g

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Soak dried wolfberries.

2. Put soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce into minced pork, mix well and marinate for 30 mins, put in cornstarch and mix well.

3. Peel lotus root and slice, then dice and mince.

4. Mix minced pork and lotus root, mix well.

5. Put minced pork on the plate, then put in dried wolfberries, steam for 20 mins with high heat.

