合掌瓜鮮魚湯

材料：

鮮魚 300克

合掌瓜 2條

百合 40克

粟米 1條

薑 30克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 百合浸水；合掌瓜去皮、切件、去籽；粟米切件；薑切片。

2. 鮮魚印乾水分，燒熱油，加入鮮魚，煎至金黃色，取出。

3. 將鮮魚、合掌瓜、薑、粟米、百合加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，以中火煮30分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Fresh Fish Soup with Chayote Melon

Ingredients:

Fresh fish 300g

Chayote melon 2 pcs

Greenish lily bulb 40g

Corn 1 pc

Ginger 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak greenish lily bulb. Peel chayote melon, cut into pieces and deseed. Cut corn into pieces. Slice ginger.

2. Wipe fresh fish with kitchen paper, heat the oil, put in fresh fish, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

3. Put fresh fish, chayote melon, ginger, corn, greenish lily bulb into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 30 mins with mid-heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

