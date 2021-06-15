口水素鵝

材料：

素鵝 1件

葱1棵

生抽1湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

鎮江香醋1/2湯匙

糖1湯匙

豆瓣醬1/2湯匙

辣椒油1茶匙

辣椒1隻

花椒油1/2湯匙

麻油2茶匙

辣椒乾3隻

步驟：

1. 葱切粒；辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。

2. 燒熱油，加入素鵝，煎至金黃色，取出，再切件。

3. 原鑊燒熱油，加入辣椒乾，炒至均勻，取出辣椒乾油。

4. 將辣椒乾油、生抽、蠔油、鎮江香醋、糖、豆瓣醬、辣椒油、辣椒、花椒油、麻油混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

5. 將素鵝擺上碟，淋上醬汁，最後加入葱花。

Spicy Vegetarian Goose in Sichuan Style

Ingredients:

Vegetarian goose 1 pc

Spring onion 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Zhen jiang vinegar 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Chilli bean sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Chilli oil 1 teaspoon

Hot pepper 1 pc

Peppercorn chilli oil 1/2 tablespoon

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Dried hot pepper 3 pcs

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.

2. Heat the oil, put in vegetarian goose, pan fry until golden brown, take out and cut into pieces.

3. Heat the oil with the same pan, put in dried hot pepper, stir fry until mix well, then take out the dried hot pepper oil.

4. Mix dried hot pepper oil, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, chilli bean sauce, chilli oil, hot pepper, peppercorn chilli oil, sesame oil, mix well as sauce.

5. Put vegetarian goose on the plate, then put in the sauce, finally add diced spring onion on the top.

