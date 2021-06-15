口水素鵝
材料：
素鵝 1件
葱1棵
生抽1湯匙
蠔油1湯匙
鎮江香醋1/2湯匙
糖1湯匙
豆瓣醬1/2湯匙
辣椒油1茶匙
辣椒1隻
花椒油1/2湯匙
麻油2茶匙
辣椒乾3隻
步驟：
1. 葱切粒；辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。
2. 燒熱油，加入素鵝，煎至金黃色，取出，再切件。
3. 原鑊燒熱油，加入辣椒乾，炒至均勻，取出辣椒乾油。
4. 將辣椒乾油、生抽、蠔油、鎮江香醋、糖、豆瓣醬、辣椒油、辣椒、花椒油、麻油混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
5. 將素鵝擺上碟，淋上醬汁，最後加入葱花。
Spicy Vegetarian Goose in Sichuan Style
Ingredients:
Vegetarian goose 1 pc
Spring onion 1 pc
Soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Zhen jiang vinegar 1/2 tablespoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Chilli bean sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Chilli oil 1 teaspoon
Hot pepper 1 pc
Peppercorn chilli oil 1/2 tablespoon
Sesame oil 2 teaspoons
Dried hot pepper 3 pcs
Steps:
1. Dice spring onion. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.
2. Heat the oil, put in vegetarian goose, pan fry until golden brown, take out and cut into pieces.
3. Heat the oil with the same pan, put in dried hot pepper, stir fry until mix well, then take out the dried hot pepper oil.
4. Mix dried hot pepper oil, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, chilli bean sauce, chilli oil, hot pepper, peppercorn chilli oil, sesame oil, mix well as sauce.
5. Put vegetarian goose on the plate, then put in the sauce, finally add diced spring onion on the top.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！