芫荽牛肉湯
材料：
安格斯牛柳 300克
葱 適量
芫荽 適量
薑 適量
魚露 1湯匙
白胡椒 少許
鹽 少許
蛋白 1隻
生粉 少許
做法：
1. 葱切碎；芫荽切去根部後切碎；薑切成絲，備用。
2. 牛肉切成片，加入鹽、蛋白抓醃，然後下生粉拌勻。
3. 燒熱水，加入牛肉片煮至八成熟，撈起備用。
4. 煲滾一鍋水，加入魚露及白胡椒煮滾。
5. 碗裏加入葱、芫荽、牛肉片及薑絲，倒入熱湯，即可飲用。
Beef and Coriander Soup
Ingredients:
Angus beef tenderloin 300g
Scallion few
Coriander few
Ginger some
Fish sauce 1 tbsp
Ground white pepper a little
Salt pinch
Egg white 1 pc
Cornstarch a little
Methods:
1. Chop the scallions; cut off the roots of coriander and chop; shred the ginger and set aside.
2. Slice the beef tenderloin, marinate with salt and egg whites, then add cornstarch and mix well.
3. Boil a pot of water, add beef slices and cook until medium well, pick up and set aside.
4. Boil a pot of water; add fish sauce and white pepper, bring to boil.
5. Add chopped scallions, coriander, beef slices and ginger shreds into the bowl, pour the hot soup, ready to serve.
