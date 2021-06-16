芫荽牛肉湯

材料：

安格斯牛柳 300克

葱 適量

芫荽 適量

薑 適量

魚露 1湯匙

白胡椒 少許

鹽 少許

蛋白 1隻

生粉 少許

做法：

1. 葱切碎；芫荽切去根部後切碎；薑切成絲，備用。

2. 牛肉切成片，加入鹽、蛋白抓醃，然後下生粉拌勻。

3. 燒熱水，加入牛肉片煮至八成熟，撈起備用。

4. 煲滾一鍋水，加入魚露及白胡椒煮滾。

5. 碗裏加入葱、芫荽、牛肉片及薑絲，倒入熱湯，即可飲用。

Beef and Coriander Soup

Ingredients:

Angus beef tenderloin 300g

Scallion few

Coriander few

Ginger some

Fish sauce 1 tbsp

Ground white pepper a little

Salt pinch

Egg white 1 pc

Cornstarch a little

Methods:

1. Chop the scallions; cut off the roots of coriander and chop; shred the ginger and set aside.

2. Slice the beef tenderloin, marinate with salt and egg whites, then add cornstarch and mix well.

3. Boil a pot of water, add beef slices and cook until medium well, pick up and set aside.

4. Boil a pot of water; add fish sauce and white pepper, bring to boil.

5. Add chopped scallions, coriander, beef slices and ginger shreds into the bowl, pour the hot soup, ready to serve.

