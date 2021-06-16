椒鹽排骨

材料：

豬排骨 600克

葱 適量

蒜 適量

辣椒 3條

番薯粉 適量

椒鹽粉 適量

排骨醃料：

豉油 2茶匙

糖 1茶匙

白胡椒粉 1茶匙

五香粉 1茶匙

米酒 1湯匙

蒜茸 2瓣

雞蛋白 1隻

生粉 1/3茶匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭切碎；辣椒切碎，備用。

2. 排骨下豉油、糖、白胡椒粉、五香粉抓醃，然後下蒜茸、米酒拌勻，接着下蛋白及生粉拌勻，醃一會，然後裹上番薯粉，靜置一會。

3. 燒熱油，下排骨炸大約五至八分鐘，變金黃色及熟透，撈起。

4. 接着開大火，讓油溫升高，下排骨回鑊炸1分鐘，把油分逼出來，撈起瀝乾油。

5. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先爆香蒜粒及辣椒，然後下葱粒炒勻，接着下炸好的排骨炒勻，撒上胡椒鹽，快炒至均勻沾到排骨上，即可上碟。

Salt and Pepper Pork Ribs

Ingredients:

Pork Ribs 600g

Scallion some

Garlic some

Chili 3 pcs

Sweet Potato flour some

Pepper Salt Powder some

Ribs Marinade:

Soy sauce 2 tsps

Sugar 1 tsp

Ground White pepper 1 tsp

Five Spice Powder 1 tsp

Rice Wine 1 tbsp

Minced Garlic 2 cloves

Egg white 1 pc

Cornstarch 1/3 tsp

Methods:

1. Chop garlic; chop chili and set aside.

2. Marinate the pork ribs with soy sauce, sugar, white pepper, and five-spice powder, then add the minced garlic, rice wine and mix well, then add the egg whites and cornstarch, mix well, marinate for a while, then wrap with sweet potato flour, and leave aside for a while .

3. Heat up the oil, deep fry the pork ribs for about five to eight minutes until they turn golden brown and fully cooked, and remove from the oil.

4. Turn to high heat and heat up the oil, return pork ribs and deep fry for one minute, to force out the oil, set aside and drain the oil.

5. Heat a wok with little oil, sauté the garlic and chili, then add the scallion and stir-fry, then add the fried ribs and stir-fry, sprinkle some pepper salt powder, and stir-fry until they are evenly covered on the ribs, ready to serve.

