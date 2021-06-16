燒肉露筍卷

材料：

泰國露筍 16條

豬肉片 7-8片

味噌汁 2湯匙

黃芥末 1茶匙

蜂蜜 1/2湯匙

麵粉 適量

蛋 2隻

麵包糠 適量

做法：

1. 露筍洗淨後，切去老硬的尾端。

2. 把味噌、蜂蜜及黃芥末拌勻成醬汁。

3. 把豬肉片鋪平，抹上醬汁，放上露筍捲起。然後撒上麵粉抹勻，再上蛋液及麵包糠。

4. 燒熱油，放入露筍卷，炸至金黃色及脆身。

5. 夾起露筍卷瀝乾油，把炸好的露筍切半上碟即可。

Asparagus Rolls with Pork

Ingredients:

Thai asparagus 16 pcs

Pork slice 7-8 slices

Miso Sauce 2 tbsps

Yellow mustard 1 tsp

Honey 1/2 tbsp

Flour amount

Egg 2 pcs

Panko amount

Methods:

1. Rinse the asparagus; remove hard part of the asparagus stem at lower end.

2. Mix well the miso sauce, honey and mustard to form a sauce.

3. Spread a slice of pork, spread the sauce, and roll a spear of asparagus diagonally. Then sprinkle with flour evenly, and then dip the beaten egg and roll in the panko.

4. Heat up the oil, add asparagus rolls, deep fry until golden brown and crispy.

5. Remove the asparagus rolls and drain the oil. Cut the fried asparagus rolls in half and serve.

