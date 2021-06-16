銀魚乾脆片炒滑蛋

材料：

銀魚乾 適量

雞蛋 4隻

鹽 1/4茶匙

雞粉 1/4茶匙

黑胡椒碎 少許

辣椒乾 適量

海苔粉 少許

葱花 少許

麻油 1湯匙

牛油 15克

做法：

1. 銀魚乾浸水至軟身，瀝乾水；葱切碎；辣椒切碎，備用。

2. 將雞蛋拂勻，然後加入雞粉及鹽調味。

3. 燒熱鑊，將銀魚乾薄薄地鋪放在鑊上，以中小火煎約2分鐘。

4. 下麻油煎一會，下少許黑胡椒碎及海苔粉，翻轉，再下少許黑胡椒粉、海苔粉及辣椒乾碎，慢火煎半分鐘成脆片，然後放到廚紙上吸油待用。

5. 燒熱鑊下牛油，牛油溶化後倒入蛋漿，先靜置數秒，接着快炒成滑蛋，盛起上碟。

6. 最後加上銀魚乾脆片及葱花即可。

Scrambled Eggs with Crispy Dried Silver Fish

Ingredients:

Dried Silver Fish some

Eggs 4 pcs

Salt 1/4 tsp

Chicken powder 1/4 tsp

Ground black pepper a little

Dried chili some

Seaweed powder a little

Minced Scallion a little

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Butter 15g

Method:

1. Soak the dried silver fish in water until softened and drain; chop scallion; chop chili, and set aside.

2. Whisk the eggs well, then add chicken powder and salt to taste.

3. Heat the pan, spread the dried silver fish thinly on the pan, and pan fry for about two minutes on medium-low heat.

4. Add sesame oil and pan fry for a while, add ground black pepper and seaweed powder, turn over, add a little black pepper, seaweed powder and dried chili, pan fry for half a minute to form a crispy pieces, then put it on the kitchen paper to absorb oil and set aside.

5. Heat the pan , add butter and let it melt, pour the egg mixture, let it stand for a few seconds, then quickly stir fry until the egg are softly set, transfer scrambled eggs to the plate.

6. Finally, add crispy dried silver fish slices and chopped scallions. Done.

