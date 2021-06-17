蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜椒鹽蠔仔豆腐 Deep fried oysters and tofu with pepper salt

10分鐘前

椒鹽蠔仔豆腐

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜吊片馬蹄肉餅 Steamed pork patty with dried squid and water chestnuts

材料：

蠔仔150克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜吊片馬蹄肉餅 Steamed pork patty with dried squid and water chestnuts

板豆腐200克

天婦羅粉100克

蛋1隻

椒鹽少許

鹽少許

粟粉2湯匙

做法：

1. 蠔仔加粟粉拌勻。水滾收細火，加入蠔仔，汆水半分鐘，撈起。

2. 打蛋。豆腐抹乾水，切大塊，撒鹽，沾上蛋液。蠔仔沾上蛋液。豆腐和蠔仔撒上天婦羅粉拌勻。

3. 蠔仔和豆腐分別放入熱油炸至金黃，撈起。開大火把油再燒滾，將蠔仔和豆腐回鑊再大火炸10秒。上碟，撒椒鹽。

Deep fried oysters and tofu with pepper salt

Ingredients:

Oyster 150g

Hard tofu 200g

Tempura batter mix 100g

Egg 1pc

Pepper salt Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mix oyster with cornstarch. Boil water then turn to low heat, put in oyster and blanch oyster for 30 seconds.

2. Beat the egg. Wipe dry tofu and cut in chunks. Put salt on tofu. Mix tofu and oyster with egg separately. Put tempura mix with tofu and oyster.

3. Deep fry oyster and tofu until turn golden. Turn to high heat to boil the oil. Deep fry oyster and tofu in high heat for 10 seconds. Put on pepper salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜潮州菜家常菜貝類豆類雞蛋15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner