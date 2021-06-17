椒鹽蠔仔豆腐

材料：

蠔仔150克

板豆腐200克

天婦羅粉100克

蛋1隻

椒鹽少許

鹽少許

粟粉2湯匙

做法：

1. 蠔仔加粟粉拌勻。水滾收細火，加入蠔仔，汆水半分鐘，撈起。

2. 打蛋。豆腐抹乾水，切大塊，撒鹽，沾上蛋液。蠔仔沾上蛋液。豆腐和蠔仔撒上天婦羅粉拌勻。

3. 蠔仔和豆腐分別放入熱油炸至金黃，撈起。開大火把油再燒滾，將蠔仔和豆腐回鑊再大火炸10秒。上碟，撒椒鹽。

Deep fried oysters and tofu with pepper salt

Ingredients:

Oyster 150g

Hard tofu 200g

Tempura batter mix 100g

Egg 1pc

Pepper salt Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mix oyster with cornstarch. Boil water then turn to low heat, put in oyster and blanch oyster for 30 seconds.

2. Beat the egg. Wipe dry tofu and cut in chunks. Put salt on tofu. Mix tofu and oyster with egg separately. Put tempura mix with tofu and oyster.

3. Deep fry oyster and tofu until turn golden. Turn to high heat to boil the oil. Deep fry oyster and tofu in high heat for 10 seconds. Put on pepper salt.

