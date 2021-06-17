旺菜煮金菇

材料：

金菇1包

火腿30克

蝦皮1湯匙

薑2片

葱2條

旺菜200克

本菇30克

清湯半杯

紹酒少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 旺菜切條，再切段。切葱花，薑切粒。金菇和本菇切底部，剝開。火腿切薄片，再切細粒。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑粒，加入蝦皮、火腿和葱花爆香，再加入旺菜拌炒。

3. 灒紹酒，加本菇和金菇，再加清湯半杯，蓋上收中火煮5分鐘，粟粉水收汁。

Braised cabbage with Enoki mushrooms

Ingredients:

Enoki mushrooms 1 pack

Jiuhua ham 30g

Dried shrimp 1 Tablespoon

Ginger 2 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Cabbage 200g

Marmoreal mushroom 30g

Chicken broth ½ cup

Shao Xing wine Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage in strips, then cut in pieces. Shred green onion and dice ginger. Cut the base of Enoki mushrooms and Marmoreal mushroom. Slice ham and dice in small pieces.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger. Put in dried shrimp, ham and green onion. Stir fry with cabbage.

3. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Then put in Marmoreal mushroom and Enoki mushroom. Put in ½ cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 5 minutes. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

