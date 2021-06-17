吊片馬蹄肉餅

材料：

吊片2塊

半肥瘦豬肉碎300克

馬蹄2粒

葱3條

水3湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉2茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 吊片浸水泡軟。豬肉碎少量多次加入水，順時針攪拌至吸收水分並開始有黏性。豬肉碎加醃料順時針拌勻。

2. 吊片切條再切粒，馬蹄削頭尾和皮，切薄片再切粒。切葱花。豬肉碎加吊片和馬蹄拌勻。

3. 將肉餅倒入碟中抹平，筷子插孔助加熱均勻，隔水蒸12分鐘，撒葱花。

Steamed pork patty with dried squid and water chestnuts

Ingredients:

Dried squid 2 pcs

Minced pork (half fat, half lean) 300g

Water chestnut 2 pcs

Green onion 3 pcs

Water 3 Tablespoons

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak dry squid. Put water in minced pork and stir in clockwise until sticky. Marinate pork with marinade and stir in clockwise.

2. Cut dried squid in strips and dice it. Cut the two heads of water chestnuts. Peel the skin. Cut in thin slice and dice it. Shred green onion. Put dried squid and water chestnut into pork patty.

3. Put pork patty into plate, make some holes with chopsticks. Steam pork patty for 12 minutes. Put on green onion.

-----------------------------

