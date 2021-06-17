石斛花旗參湯

材料：

石斛20粒

花旗參30克

杞子1湯匙

薑2片

甘筍1條

圓肉12粒

排骨500克

水2.5公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水入鍋，汆水。石斛、花旗參、圓肉和杞子浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊。

2. 煲水2.5公升，加排骨、甘筍、薑、石斛和圓肉。蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。

3. 開蓋，隔走多餘油分，加入花旗參和杞子，蓋上再煲10分鐘。加鹽。

Dendrobium and American Ginseng soup

Ingredients:

Dendrobium 20 pcs

American Ginseng 30g

Wolfberries 1 Tablespoon

Ginger 2 slices

Carrot 1 pc

Dried Longan 12 pcs

Spareribs 500g

Water 2.5 L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak Dendrobium, American Ginseng, dried Longan and wolfberries. Peel carrot and cut it into hob blocks.

2. Boil water 2.5 L, put in spareribs, carrot, ginger, Dendrobium and Longan. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours.

3. Open the lid, take out excess oil. Put in American Ginseng and wolfberries. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes. Put in salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

