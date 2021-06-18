乾葱喼汁炆雞翼

材料：

乾葱 5粒

喼汁 3湯匙

雞翼 8隻

生抽 1湯匙

糖 2茶匙

蠔油 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 乾葱去皮、對切。

2. 將生抽、糖、蠔油加入至雞翼，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，加入雞翼，煎至金黃色，加入乾葱，炒3分鐘，再加入喼汁、水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘。

Braised Chicken Wings with Shallot and Worcestershire Sauce

Ingredients:

Shallot 5 pcs

Worcestershire sauce 3 tablespoons

Chicken wing 8 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Peel shallot and cut into pieces.

2. Put soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce into chicken wing, mix well, marinate for 30 mins.

3. Heat the oil, put in chicken wing, pan fry until golden brown, put in shallot, stir fry for 3 mins, then put in Worcestershire sauce, water, cover the lid, cook for 10 mins with low heat.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

