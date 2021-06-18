薑汁炒西蘭花杞子
材料：
西蘭花 250克
薑 50克
杞子 1湯匙
魚露 2茶匙
糖 1茶匙
鹽 1茶匙
油 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 西蘭花浸鹽水30分鐘；杞子浸水。
2. 薑去皮、磨蓉，再取薑汁。
3. 西蘭花切件，將西蘭花加入至滾水，加入鹽、油，煮3分鐘，取出。
4. 燒熱油，加入西蘭花，炒3分鐘，再加入薑汁、杞子，炒至均勻，最後加入魚露、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Broccoli and Wolfberries with Ginger Juice
Ingredients:
Broccoli 250g
Ginger 50g
Dried wolfberries 1 tablespoon
Fish sauce 2 teaspoons
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Salt 1 teaspoon
Oil 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Soak broccoli with salt water for 30 mins. Soak dried wolfberries.
2. Peel ginger and grate, take ginger juice.
3. Cut broccoli into pieces, put broccoli into boiling water, then put in salt and oil, cook for 3 mins and take out.
4. Heat the oil, put in broccoli, stir fry for 3 mins. Then put in ginger juice and
