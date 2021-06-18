薑汁炒西蘭花杞子

材料：

西蘭花 250克

薑 50克

杞子 1湯匙

魚露 2茶匙

糖 1茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

油 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 西蘭花浸鹽水30分鐘；杞子浸水。

2. 薑去皮、磨蓉，再取薑汁。

3. 西蘭花切件，將西蘭花加入至滾水，加入鹽、油，煮3分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱油，加入西蘭花，炒3分鐘，再加入薑汁、杞子，炒至均勻，最後加入魚露、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Broccoli and Wolfberries with Ginger Juice

Ingredients:

Broccoli 250g

Ginger 50g

Dried wolfberries 1 tablespoon

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak broccoli with salt water for 30 mins. Soak dried wolfberries.

2. Peel ginger and grate, take ginger juice.

3. Cut broccoli into pieces, put broccoli into boiling water, then put in salt and oil, cook for 3 mins and take out.

4. Heat the oil, put in broccoli, stir fry for 3 mins. Then put in ginger juice and wolfberries, stir fry until mix well, put in fish sauce and sugar, finally stir fry until mix well.

