麻辣蒜香蒸魚片配粉絲

材料：

蒜頭 11瓣

粉絲 1 包

急凍魚片 1包

豆瓣醬 1湯匙

辣椒乾 3隻

辣椒 1隻

花椒粉 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖2湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸熱水；蒜頭去皮、攪碎；辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。

2. 將豆瓣醬、生抽、花椒粉、糖混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 燒熱油，加入蒜頭，炸5分鐘，取出。

4. 原鑊燒熱，加入辣椒乾，炒2分鐘，加入醬汁、辣椒，炒至均勻，取出。

5. 將粉絲擺上碟，加入魚片、蒜頭，再加入醬汁，以大火蒸8分鐘。

Steamed Sliced Fish and Vermicelli with Sichuan Spicy and Garlic

Ingredients:

Garlic 11 slices

Vermicelli 1 pack

Frozen sliced fish 1 pack

Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon

Dried hot pepper 3 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Paprika powder 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Peel garlic and mince. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.

2. Mix chilli bean sauce, soy sauce, paprika powder, sugar, mix well as sauce.

3. Heat the oil, put in garlic, deep fry for 5 mins, then take out.

4. Heat the pan, put in dried hot pepper, stir fry for 2 mins, then put in the sauce, hot pepper, stir fry until mix well and take out.

5. Put vermicelli on the plate, put in sliced fish, garlic, then put in the sauce, finally steam for 8 mins with high heat.

