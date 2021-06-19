泰式魚肚羹
材料：
魚肚 150克
熟雞絲 150克
冬菇 3隻
鮮筍 150克
芫荽 適量
上湯 3杯
調味：
蠔油 2湯匙
老抽 1湯匙
米酒 1湯匙
麻油 2茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
生粉水 3湯匙
做法：
1. 魚肚和冬菇浸泡過夜，魚肚切件，冬菇切條，備用。
2. 鮮筍先烚5-10分鐘左右，然後過冰水冷卻以保持爽口，接着再切絲。
3. 上湯煮滾，加入魚肚、筍絲、熟雞絲及冬菇，略煮3分鐘至滾起後，加入蠔油、老抽、米酒、胡椒粉及一半麻油調味拌勻。
4. 最後慢慢加入生粉水埋芡，上桌前再澆麻油及芫荽增加香味即可。
Thai Fish Maw Soup
Ingredients:
Fish maw 150g
Cooked chicken meat 150g, shredded
Dried shiitake mushroom 3 pcs
Fresh bamboo shoot 150g
Coriander some
Superior stock 3 cups
Seasoning:
Oyster sauce 2 tbsp
Dark soy sauce 1 tbsp
Rice wine 1 tbsp
Sesame oil 2 tsp
White pepper 1 tsp
Corn starch and water mixture 3 tbsp
Method:
1. Soak fish maw and shiitake mushrooms overnight, cut fish maw in pieces and shiitake mushrooms in slices, set aside.
2. Blanch fresh bamboo shoot for 5-10 mins, rinse in cold water to keep it crunchy, then julienne.
3. Bring superior stock to a boil, add fish maw, bamboo shoot, chicken meat and shiitake mushrooms, cook 3 mins until it boils up again, season with oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, rice wine, white pepper and half of the sesame oil, stir well.
4. Thicken with corn starch and water mixture, drizzle sesame oil and garnish with coriander before serving.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！