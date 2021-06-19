泰式魚肚羹

材料：

魚肚 150克

熟雞絲 150克

冬菇 3隻

鮮筍 150克

芫荽 適量

上湯 3杯

調味：

蠔油 2湯匙

老抽 1湯匙

米酒 1湯匙

麻油 2茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

生粉水 3湯匙

做法：

1. 魚肚和冬菇浸泡過夜，魚肚切件，冬菇切條，備用。

2. 鮮筍先烚5-10分鐘左右，然後過冰水冷卻以保持爽口，接着再切絲。

3. 上湯煮滾，加入魚肚、筍絲、熟雞絲及冬菇，略煮3分鐘至滾起後，加入蠔油、老抽、米酒、胡椒粉及一半麻油調味拌勻。

4. 最後慢慢加入生粉水埋芡，上桌前再澆麻油及芫荽增加香味即可。

Thai Fish Maw Soup

Ingredients:

Fish maw 150g

Cooked chicken meat 150g, shredded

Dried shiitake mushroom 3 pcs

Fresh bamboo shoot 150g

Coriander some

Superior stock 3 cups

Seasoning:

Oyster sauce 2 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1 tbsp

Rice wine 1 tbsp

Sesame oil 2 tsp

White pepper 1 tsp

Corn starch and water mixture 3 tbsp

Method:

1. Soak fish maw and shiitake mushrooms overnight, cut fish maw in pieces and shiitake mushrooms in slices, set aside.

2. Blanch fresh bamboo shoot for 5-10 mins, rinse in cold water to keep it crunchy, then julienne.

3. Bring superior stock to a boil, add fish maw, bamboo shoot, chicken meat and shiitake mushrooms, cook 3 mins until it boils up again, season with oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, rice wine, white pepper and half of the sesame oil, stir well.

4. Thicken with corn starch and water mixture, drizzle sesame oil and garnish with coriander before serving.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

