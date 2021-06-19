彩蛋沙律

材料：

黃金皮蛋 2隻

鹹蛋黃 2顆

鵪鶉蛋 8粒

洋葱 ¼個

粟米 適量

葱 1條

調味醬汁：

蒜頭 5瓣

芫荽 3棵

青、紅指天椒 25克

青檸 2個

魚露 2湯匙

糖 2湯匙

做法：

1. 黃金皮蛋剝殼後，用沾過少許油的刀切片，每隻一開六；鹹蛋黃烚熟後切片。

2. 鵪鶉蛋烚兩分半至三分鐘，泡冰水後，剝殼備用。

3. 洋葱切絲；葱切碎；新鮮粟米烚熟後，剝出粟米粒，備用。

4. 把蒜頭、芫荽連根、青紅指天椒放入攪拌機裏，擠入青檸汁，加入魚露及糖調味，再加少許水，然後攪拌成酸辣汁。

5. 把洋葱先鋪在碟上，加入黃金皮蛋、鹹蛋黃、鵪鶉蛋及粟米粒，再撒上葱花及辣椒碎，然後淋上酸辣汁即可。

Rainbow Eggs Salad

Ingredients:

Golden century eggs 2 pcs

Salty egg yolks 2 pcs

Quail eggs 8 pcs

Onion 1/4 pc

Corn some

Scallion 1 stalk

Sauce:

Garlic 5 cloves

Coriander 3 bunchs

Green and red bird’s eye chilli pepper 25g

Lime 2 pcs

Fish sauce 2 tbsp

Sugar 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Shell golden century eggs, brush a little oil on a knife, then slice each of the century egg into six pieces; cook salty egg yolks in boiling water, then slice.

2. Boil quail eggs for 2.5-3 mins, then soak in ice water, shell and set aside.

3. Thinly slice onion; finely chop scallion; cook corn cob in boiling water, remove the kernels, set aside.

4. In a food processor, add garlic, coriander (with root), green and red bird’s eye chilli, squeeze some lime juice into the mixture, season with fish sauce and sugar, add a little water, then blitz to make a sour hot sauce.

5. Place onion on a plate, add golden century eggs, salty egg yolk, quail eggs and corn kernels, garnish with chopped scallion and chilli, drizzle sour hot sauce and serve.

