泰式素生菜包

材料：

唐生菜 2大棵

素肉碎 300克

乾葱 適量

泰國芫荽 2棵

檸檬葉 5片

香茅 2棵

小辣椒 少許

泰式米碎 10克

調味料：

辣椒粉 少許

素魚露 1湯匙

糖 ½茶匙

青檸 1個

做法：

1. 香茅只取中間最嫩部份，切絲後再切碎；泰國芫荽切細碎；檸檬葉撕去中間的葉莖，然後捲起切幼絲再切碎。混合所有香料備用。

2. 小辣椒及乾葱切碎。

3. 唐生菜洗淨，剝出菜葉修整成小片，然後泡冰水備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下少許油爆香乾葱碎，然後加入素肉碎兜炒，炒至素肉開始散開成粒，便可把香料加進去炒勻，接着加少許辣椒粉、素魚露及糖炒勻即可上碟。

5. 把瀝乾水的唐生菜鋪到碟上，加上炒好的素肉碎，再撒上辣椒碎及泰式米碎，淋上青檸汁，即可以生菜包着食用。

Thai Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

Chinese lettuce 2 big bunches

Vegetarian minced meat 300g

Shallot some

Thai coriander 2 bunches

Kaffir lime leaves 5 pcs

Lemongrass 2 stalks

Small chilli pepper little

Thai broken rice 10g

Seasoning:

Chilli powder some

Vegetarian fish sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Lime 1 pc

Method:

1. Cut the fibrous ends of lemongrass, keeping the most tender part in the middle, slice then mince; finely mince Thai coriander; tear off the vein of the kaffir lime leaves, roll them up, slice and then mince. Mix all the herbs, set aside.

2. Mince small chilli pepper and shallot.

3. Rinse Chinese lettuce, trim the leaves to make lettuce cups, soak in ice water, set aside.

4. Heat little oil in a skillet, sauté minced shallot, then stir in vegetarian minced meat until it starts to form crumbs, add the herbs, stir well, add a little chilli powder, vegetarian fish sauce and sugar, stir well and transfer to a plate.

5. Drain the lettuce cups, place on a plate, scoop the vegetarian minced meat into the lettuce cups, garnish with minced chilli and Thai broken rice, drizzle lime juice and serve.

