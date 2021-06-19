泰式素生菜包
材料：
唐生菜 2大棵
素肉碎 300克
乾葱 適量
泰國芫荽 2棵
檸檬葉 5片
香茅 2棵
小辣椒 少許
泰式米碎 10克
調味料：
辣椒粉 少許
素魚露 1湯匙
糖 ½茶匙
青檸 1個
做法：
1. 香茅只取中間最嫩部份，切絲後再切碎；泰國芫荽切細碎；檸檬葉撕去中間的葉莖，然後捲起切幼絲再切碎。混合所有香料備用。
2. 小辣椒及乾葱切碎。
3. 唐生菜洗淨，剝出菜葉修整成小片，然後泡冰水備用。
4. 燒熱鑊下少許油爆香乾葱碎，然後加入素肉碎兜炒，炒至素肉開始散開成粒，便可把香料加進去炒勻，接着加少許辣椒粉、素魚露及糖炒勻即可上碟。
5. 把瀝乾水的唐生菜鋪到碟上，加上炒好的素肉碎，再撒上辣椒碎及泰式米碎，淋上青檸汁，即可以生菜包着食用。
Thai Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap
Ingredients:
Chinese lettuce 2 big bunches
Vegetarian minced meat 300g
Shallot some
Thai coriander 2 bunches
Kaffir lime leaves 5 pcs
Lemongrass 2 stalks
Small chilli pepper little
Thai broken rice 10g
Seasoning:
Chilli powder some
Vegetarian fish sauce 1 tbsp
Sugar 1/2 tsp
Lime 1 pc
Method:
1. Cut the fibrous ends of lemongrass, keeping the most tender part in the middle, slice then mince; finely mince Thai coriander; tear off the vein of the kaffir lime leaves, roll them up, slice and then mince. Mix all the herbs, set aside.
2. Mince small chilli pepper and shallot.
3. Rinse Chinese lettuce, trim the leaves to make lettuce cups, soak in ice water, set aside.
4. Heat little oil in a skillet, sauté minced shallot, then stir in vegetarian minced meat until it starts to form crumbs, add the herbs, stir well, add a little chilli powder, vegetarian fish sauce and sugar, stir well and transfer to a plate.
5. Drain the lettuce cups, place on a plate, scoop the vegetarian minced meat into the lettuce cups, garnish with minced chilli and Thai broken rice, drizzle lime juice and serve.
