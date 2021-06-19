泰式燒焗魚

材料：

珍珠鰂魚 1條 (1斤)

檸檬葉 適量

葱段 適量

金不換 適量

洋葱 1/4個

香茅 4條

辣椒 2條

蒜頭 4瓣

胡椒粉 少許

檸檬汁 少許

芫荽 適量

調味料：

蠔油 2湯匙

豉油 2湯匙

米酒 1湯匙

胡椒粉 2茶匙

做法：

1. 珍珠鰂魚去鱗去腮及內臟，清洗乾淨索乾水分，然後在魚身斜斜地𠝹數刀。

2. 洋葱切絲；辣椒切粒；香茅拍扁後切段；蒜頭拍扁，備用。

3. 把蠔油、豉油、米酒及胡椒粉拌勻成醬汁，備用。

4. 先預備一張錫紙，把1/3配料，包括洋葱、香茅、金不換、檸檬葉、葱段、芫荽、辣椒及蒜頭鋪在底，放上珍珠鰂魚，魚肚內塞少許配料，把醬汁淋上魚身及魚肚內，而餘下的配料則鋪上表面，然後包裹錫紙。

5. 預熱焗爐至200℃，放入魚烤焗30分鐘。

6. 取出烤焗魚，撥開配料，撒上胡椒粉及唧上少許檸檬汁，即可享用。

Thai Grilled Fish

Ingredients:

Whole tilapia 1 pc (1 catty)

Kaffir lime leaves some

Scallion some, cut into sections

Thai sweet basil some

Onion 1/4 pc

Lemongrass 4 stalks

Chilli pepper 2 pcs

Garlic 4 cloves

White pepper little

Lemon juice little

Coriander some

Seasoning:

Oyster sauce 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Rice wine 1 tbsp

White pepper 2 tsp

Method:

1. Scale the tilapia, remove its gills and guts, rinse and blot dry, then cut a few slits on the body of the fish.

2. Thinly slice onion; dice chilli pepper; smash lemongrass with a blade then cut into sections; smash garlic cloves, set aside.

3. Mix oyster sauce, soy sauce, rice wine and white pepper to make the sauce, set aside.

4. Prepare a piece of aluminium foil, spread 1/3 of the ingredients, including onion, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, Kaffir lime leaves, scallion, coriander, chilli pepper and garlic over the foil, then place the tilapia on top, stuff a little ingredients inside its stomach, pour sauce over the fish and inside its stomach, scatter the rest of the ingredients over the fish, then wrap it in a foil packet.

5. Preheat oven to 200℃, bake the fish for 30 mins.

6. Remove the fish from the oven, brush aside the ingredients, season with pepper and a little lemon juice and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！