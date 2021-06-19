泰式燒焗魚
材料：
珍珠鰂魚 1條 (1斤)
檸檬葉 適量
葱段 適量
金不換 適量
洋葱 1/4個
香茅 4條
辣椒 2條
蒜頭 4瓣
胡椒粉 少許
檸檬汁 少許
芫荽 適量
調味料：
蠔油 2湯匙
豉油 2湯匙
米酒 1湯匙
胡椒粉 2茶匙
做法：
1. 珍珠鰂魚去鱗去腮及內臟，清洗乾淨索乾水分，然後在魚身斜斜地𠝹數刀。
2. 洋葱切絲；辣椒切粒；香茅拍扁後切段；蒜頭拍扁，備用。
3. 把蠔油、豉油、米酒及胡椒粉拌勻成醬汁，備用。
4. 先預備一張錫紙，把1/3配料，包括洋葱、香茅、金不換、檸檬葉、葱段、芫荽、辣椒及蒜頭鋪在底，放上珍珠鰂魚，魚肚內塞少許配料，把醬汁淋上魚身及魚肚內，而餘下的配料則鋪上表面，然後包裹錫紙。
5. 預熱焗爐至200℃，放入魚烤焗30分鐘。
6. 取出烤焗魚，撥開配料，撒上胡椒粉及唧上少許檸檬汁，即可享用。
Thai Grilled Fish
Ingredients:
Whole tilapia 1 pc (1 catty)
Kaffir lime leaves some
Scallion some, cut into sections
Thai sweet basil some
Onion 1/4 pc
Lemongrass 4 stalks
Chilli pepper 2 pcs
Garlic 4 cloves
White pepper little
Lemon juice little
Coriander some
Seasoning:
Oyster sauce 2 tbsp
Soy sauce 2 tbsp
Rice wine 1 tbsp
White pepper 2 tsp
Method:
1. Scale the tilapia, remove its gills and guts, rinse and blot dry, then cut a few slits on the body of the fish.
2. Thinly slice onion; dice chilli pepper; smash lemongrass with a blade then cut into sections; smash garlic cloves, set aside.
3. Mix oyster sauce, soy sauce, rice wine and white pepper to make the sauce, set aside.
4. Prepare a piece of aluminium foil, spread 1/3 of the ingredients, including onion, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, Kaffir lime leaves, scallion, coriander, chilli pepper and garlic over the foil, then place the tilapia on top, stuff a little ingredients inside its stomach, pour sauce over the fish and inside its stomach, scatter the rest of the ingredients over the fish, then wrap it in a foil packet.
5. Preheat oven to 200℃, bake the fish for 30 mins.
6. Remove the fish from the oven, brush aside the ingredients, season with pepper and a little lemon juice and serve.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！