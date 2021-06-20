夜香花帶子炒蛋

材料：

蛋3 隻

夜香花150克

薑2片

蒜頭1瓣

帶子100克

胡椒粉少許

醃料：

胡椒粉 少許

粟粉 少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 帶子加醃料略醃。薑切粒。蒜頭切碎。打蛋，加胡椒粉拌勻。

2. 水滾收細火，夜香花和帶子分別汆水半分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭和薑，收中火，加入蛋液，再加入帶子和夜香花，當蛋液凝固便推炒。

Fried eggs with scallops and Telosma cordata

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Telosma cordata 150g

Ginger 2 slices

Garlic 1 clove

Scallop 100g

Pepper Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate scallop with marinade. Dice ginger and shred garlic. Beat the egg and put in pepper.

2. Boil water then turn to low heat, blanch Telosma cordata and scallop for 30 seconds separately.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and ginger. Turn to mid-heat, put in egg, scallop and Telosma cordata. Stir fry when the egg becomes solid.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！