酸甜菠蘿排骨

材料：

排骨350克

番茄1隻

紫洋葱 半個

蒜頭2瓣

菠蘿3片

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

老抽 少許

紹酒1茶匙

醬汁：

黑醋2湯匙

喼汁1茶匙

茄汁1湯匙

鹽1/4茶匙

糖2湯匙

做法：

1. 排骨加醃料略醃。蒜頭切碎，紫洋葱切塊。番茄切粒，菠蘿切片。將醬汁材料拌勻備用。

2. 燒熱油，排骨半煎炸至8成熟，撈起。

3. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭和紫洋葱，加入番茄同炒。倒入醬汁，加入排骨炒勻，再下菠蘿略炒。

Sauteed spareribs and pineapple with sweet and sour sauce

Ingredients:

Spareribs 350g

Tomato 1pc

Purple onion ½ pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Pineapple 3 slices

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sauce:

Black vinegar 2 Tablespoons

Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Salt ¼ teaspoon

Sugar 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Marinate spareribs with marinade. Shred garlic. Cut purple onion in chunks. Dice tomato. Cut pineapple in slices. Mix the sauce.

2. Heat the oil, shallow fry spareribs until 80% done.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and purple onion. Put in tomato and sauce, then put in spareribs and stir fry. Add in pineapple and stir well.

