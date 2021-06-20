酸甜菠蘿排骨
材料：
排骨350克
番茄1隻
紫洋葱 半個
蒜頭2瓣
菠蘿3片
醃料：
糖少許
鹽少許
胡椒粉少許
粟粉1茶匙
生抽 1茶匙
老抽 少許
紹酒1茶匙
醬汁：
黑醋2湯匙
喼汁1茶匙
茄汁1湯匙
鹽1/4茶匙
糖2湯匙
做法：
1. 排骨加醃料略醃。蒜頭切碎，紫洋葱切塊。番茄切粒，菠蘿切片。將醬汁材料拌勻備用。
2. 燒熱油，排骨半煎炸至8成熟，撈起。
3. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭和紫洋葱，加入番茄同炒。倒入醬汁，加入排骨炒勻，再下菠蘿略炒。
Sauteed spareribs and pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
Ingredients:
Spareribs 350g
Tomato 1pc
Purple onion ½ pc
Garlic 2 cloves
Pineapple 3 slices
Marinade:
Sugar Little
Salt Little
Pepper Little
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Dark soy sauce Little
Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon
Sauce:
Black vinegar 2 Tablespoons
Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon
Ketchup 1 Tablespoon
Salt ¼ teaspoon
Sugar 2 Tablespoons
Steps:
1. Marinate spareribs with marinade. Shred garlic. Cut purple onion in chunks. Dice tomato. Cut pineapple in slices. Mix the sauce.
2. Heat the oil, shallow fry spareribs until 80% done.
3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and purple onion. Put in tomato and sauce, then put in spareribs and stir fry. Add in pineapple and stir well.
