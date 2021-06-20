青木瓜雪耳湯

材料：

青木瓜1個

雪耳1個

甘筍1條

南北杏1湯匙

蜜棗2粒

薑2片

瘦肉250克

水2.2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 雪耳、南北杏和蜜棗浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊。青木瓜切塊。雪耳去硬心，切小塊；瘦肉切件，汆水。

2. 煲中煮滾2.2公升水，加入所有材料，蓋上，滾後收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。

Green papaya and white fungus soup

Ingredients:

Green papaya 1pc

White fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 1 Tablespoon

Candies date 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Lean meat 250g

Water 2.2 L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Soak white fungus, apricot kernel and candied date. Peel carrot and cut in chunks. Cut green papaya in chunks. Take out hard core of white fungus, and cut it in small pieces. Cut lean meat in pieces, blanch it.

2. Boil 2.2L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid, cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season with salt.

