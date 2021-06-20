蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜青木瓜雪耳湯 Green papaya and white fungus soup

23分鐘前

青木瓜雪耳湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜沙葛炒雞粒 Sauteed yam bean and chicken cubes

材料：

青木瓜1個

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜沙葛炒雞粒 Sauteed yam bean and chicken cubes

雪耳1個

甘筍1條

南北杏1湯匙

蜜棗2粒

薑2片

瘦肉250克

水2.2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 雪耳、南北杏和蜜棗浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊。青木瓜切塊。雪耳去硬心，切小塊；瘦肉切件，汆水。

2. 煲中煮滾2.2公升水，加入所有材料，蓋上，滾後收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。

Green papaya and white fungus soup

Ingredients:

Green papaya 1pc

White fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 1 Tablespoon

Candies date 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Lean meat 250g

Water 2.2 L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Soak white fungus, apricot kernel and candied date. Peel carrot and cut in chunks. Cut green papaya in chunks. Take out hard core of white fungus, and cut it in small pieces. Cut lean meat in pieces, blanch it.

2. Boil 2.2L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid, cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season with salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水豬肉水果蔬菜60分鐘以上