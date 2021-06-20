沙葛炒雞粒

材料：

沙葛半個

雞胸半個

蘆筍2條

青瓜1條

橙甜椒1隻

紅椒1隻

乾葱1個

蒜頭1瓣

調味：

紹酒1湯匙

XO醬1湯匙

麻辣醬1茶匙

醃料：

糖 少許

胡椒粉 少許

粟粉1湯匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽 半茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

做法：

1. 沙葛切片，再切大粒。橙椒和青瓜切粒。蘆筍去硬底，切片。蒜頭和乾葱切碎，辣椒切圈。雞肉切粒，加醃料略醃。

2. 燒熱油，雞肉炒至轉淺色，隔油盛起備用。

3. 燒熱油，爆乾葱和薑，加入蘆筍。灒紹酒。加入沙葛同炒。加入橙甜椒、青瓜和雞粒同炒。加紹酒，下XO醬和麻辣醬炒勻，加辣椒。

Sauteed yam bean and chicken cubes

Ingredients:

Yam bean ½ pc

Chicken breast ½ pc

Asparagus 2 pcs

Cucumber 1 pc

Orange bell pepper 1 pc

Red chili 1 pc

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

XO sauce 1 Tablespoon

Spicy sauce 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Slice yam bean and cut in strips, then dice in cubes. Dice orange bell pepper and cucumber. Take out hard base of asparagus and slice it. Shred garlic and shallot. Cut chili in ring. Dice chicken in cubes, marinate with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry chicken and take it out, drain oil.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry shallot and ginger, then put in asparagus. Pour in Shao Xing wine and stir fry yam bean. Put in bell pepper, cucumber, chicken cube and stir fry. Put in Shao Xing wine, XO sauce and spicy sauce. Put in chili and stir fry.

