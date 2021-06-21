蠔仔葱花炒滑蛋

材料：

蠔仔 300克

蛋 3隻

葱 1棵

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

薑 30克

生粉 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 葱切粒；薑切絲。

2. 將生粉加入至蠔仔，攪拌均勻，蠔仔洗淨再隔走水分，將蠔仔加入至滾水，再加入薑、紹興酒，煮5分鐘，再取出，然後夾走薑絲。

3. 蛋攪拌均勻，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至蛋，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱油，加入蛋，轉小火，再加入蠔仔、葱，炒至均勻。

Scramble Egg with Oyster and Diced Spring Onion

Ingredients:

Oyster 300g

Egg 3 pcs

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Ginger 30g

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion. Shred ginger.

2. Put cornstarch into oyster, mix well, wash oyster and sieve out the oyster water. Put oyster into boiling water, then put in ginger, Shao xing wine, cook for 5 mins and take out, then take out shredded ginger.

3. Egg mix well, put salt, pepper into egg, mix well.

4. Heat the oil, put in egg, turn to low heat, then put in oyster, spring onion, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

