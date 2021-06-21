雙椰栗子素湯

材料：

印度椰子 1個

海底椰乾100克

栗子 300克

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 2湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 海底椰乾浸水；南北杏浸水；印度椰子切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 栗子加入至滾水，煮2分鐘，取出，然後用毛巾去皮。

3. 將栗子、紅蘿蔔、印度椰子、南北杏、海底椰乾加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮1.5小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Double Coconut and Chestnut Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Indian coconut 1 pc

Dried sea coconut 100g

Chestnut 300g

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 2 tablespoons

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried sea coconut. Soak apricot kernel. Cut Indian coconut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Put chestnut into boiling water, cook for 2 mins and take out, peel chestnut with towel.

3. Put chestnut, carrot, Indian coconut, apricot kernel, dried sea coconut into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

