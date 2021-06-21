紅咖喱洋葱羊肉

材料：

紅咖喱醬 1湯匙

洋葱 1/2個

羊肉片 1盒

孜然粉 1茶匙

紅椒粉 1茶匙

黃薑粉 1茶匙

原味乳酪 1湯匙

糖 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 將孜然粉、紅椒粉、黃薑粉、原味乳酪加入至羊肉片，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘；洋葱去皮、切條。

2. 燒熱油，加入洋葱，炒至軟身，再加入羊肉片，炒至半熟。

3. 加入紅咖喱醬、糖、少許水，以大火炒3分鐘。

Red Curry with Onion and Sliced Lamb

Ingredients:

Red curry sauce 1 tablespoon

Onion 1/2 pc

Sliced lamb 1 box

Cumin seed powder 1 teaspoon

Paprika 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1 teaspoon

Natural yoghurt 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put cumin seed powder, paprika, turmeric powder, natural yoghurt into sliced lamb, mix well and marinate for 20 mins. Peel onion and cut into strips.

2. Heat the oil, put in onion, stir fry until soft, then put in sliced lamb, stir fry until half cooked.

3. Put in red curry sauce, sugar, a little water, stir fry for 3 mins with high heat.

