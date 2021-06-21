竹筍鮮冬菇滷豆卜
材料：
竹筍 1罐
鮮冬菇 6隻
豆卜 8粒
薑 30克
八角 2粒
紹興酒 2湯匙
生抽 2湯匙
蠔油 1湯匙
冰糖 30克
步驟：
1. 竹筍切件；鮮冬菇切件；豆卜對切；薑去皮、切片。
2. 燒熱油，加入薑，炒2分鐘，加入鮮冬菇、竹筍，炒至均勻。
3. 加入豆卜、紹興酒，炒2分鐘，再加入水、八角、生抽、蠔油、冰糖，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘。
Stewed Tofu Puffs with Bamboo Shoots and Fresh Mushroom
Ingredients:
Bamboo shoots 1 can
Fresh mushroom 6 pcs
Tofu puffs 8 pcs
Ginger 30g
Star anise 2 pcs
Shao xing wine 2 tablespoons
Soy sauce 2 tablespoons
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Rock sugar 30g
Steps:
1. Cut bamboo shoots into pieces. Cut fresh mushroom into pieces. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Peel ginger and slice.
2. Heat the oil, put in ginger and stir fry for 2 mins, put in fresh mushroom, bamboo shoots, stir fry until mix well.
3. Put in tofu puffs, Shao xing wine, stir fry for 2 mins, put in water, star anise, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rock sugar, cover the lid, cook for 20 mins with low heat.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！