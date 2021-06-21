竹筍鮮冬菇滷豆卜

材料：

竹筍 1罐

鮮冬菇 6隻

豆卜 8粒

薑 30克

八角 2粒

紹興酒 2湯匙

生抽 2湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

冰糖 30克

步驟‌：

1. 竹筍切件；鮮冬菇切件；豆卜對切；薑去皮、切片。

2. 燒熱油，加入薑，炒2分鐘，加入鮮冬菇、竹筍，炒至均勻。

3. 加入豆卜、紹興酒，炒2分鐘，再加入水、八角、生抽、蠔油、冰糖，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘。

Stewed Tofu Puffs with Bamboo Shoots and Fresh Mushroom

Ingredients:

Bamboo shoots 1 can

Fresh mushroom 6 pcs

Tofu puffs 8 pcs

Ginger 30g

Star anise 2 pcs

Shao xing wine 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Rock sugar 30g

Steps:

1. Cut bamboo shoots into pieces. Cut fresh mushroom into pieces. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Peel ginger and slice.

2. Heat the oil, put in ginger and stir fry for 2 mins, put in fresh mushroom, bamboo shoots, stir fry until mix well.

3. Put in tofu puffs, Shao xing wine, stir fry for 2 mins, put in water, star anise, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rock sugar, cover the lid, cook for 20 mins with low heat.

