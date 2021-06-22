韭菜花炒肉碎

材料：

韭菜花80克

甘筍半條

草菇乾30克

乾葱1粒

乾辣椒2條

豬肉碎80克

調味：

紹酒少許

蠔油 1茶匙

糖少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽 少許

粟粉1茶匙

老抽少許

麻油少許

做法：

1. 草菇乾浸水。豬肉碎加醃料拌勻略醃。韭菜花切去底部，切段。甘筍削皮，刨絲。紅椒切圈，乾葱切碎。草菇乾切條。

2. 燒熱油，爆乾葱和辣椒，加入豬肉碎炒開至豬肉變淺色，加甘筍和草菇乾，灒紹酒同炒勻。

3. 加韭菜花和浸菇水2湯匙，加蠔油和糖炒勻，加紹酒。

Sauteed Chinese chives flowers with minced pork

Ingredients:

Chinese chives flower 80g

Carrot ½ pc

Dried straw mushroom 30g

Shallot 1 pc

Dried chili 2 pcs

Minced pork 80g

Seasoning:

Shao Xing wine Little

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Soak dried straw mushroom. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Cut the base of Chinese chives flower and cut in pieces. Peel carrot and shred it with grater. Cut chili in ring. Shred shallot. Cut straw mushroom in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry shallot and put in chili. Stir fry with minced pork until pork turns to light colour. Put in carrot and straw mushroom. Pour in Shao Xing wine.

3. Stir fry Chinese chives flower. Put in 2 Tablespoons of soaked mushroom water. Put in oyster sauce and sugar. Pour in Shao Xing wine.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

