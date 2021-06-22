大葱豆腐蠔仔湯

材料：

板豆腐1塊

金菇1包

大葱半條

蒜頭1瓣

紅甜椒1隻

本菇20克

蠔仔50克

泡菜50克

韓式麵豉醬1湯匙

清湯800毫升

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 蠔仔加粟粉1湯匙拌勻。水滾收細火，蠔仔汆水半分鐘。大葱切片。金菇和本菇切去底部，切段。紅甜椒切圈，蒜頭切碎，豆腐切片。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭和泡菜，加本菇和金菇同炒。

3. 加豆腐和清湯800毫升，加大葱、紅甜椒和韓式麵豉醬，蓋上中火煮3分鐘。加入蠔仔，撒鹽調味。

Tofu and oysters soup

Ingredients:

Hard tofu 1 pc

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Spring onion ½ pc

Garlic 1 clove

Red bell pepper 1 pc

Marmoreal mushroom 20g

Oyster 50g

Kimchi 50g

Korean bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Chicken broth 800ml

Steps:

1. Mix 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch with oyster. Boil water in low heat, blanch oyster for 30 seconds. Slice spring onion. Cut the base of Enoki mushroom and Marmoreal mushroom, cut in pieces. Cut red bell pepper in ring. Shred garlic and slice tofu.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and kimchi. Put in Marmoreal and Enoki mushroom and stir fry.

3. Put in tofu and chicken broth. Put in spring onion and bell pepper. Put in Korean bean paste. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 3 minutes. Put in oyster. Season with salt.

