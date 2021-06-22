菠菜白汁魚柳

材料：

菠菜2棵

蒜頭1瓣

紅甜椒1隻

黃甜椒1隻

鰈魚柳50克

白汁磚2塊

清湯1杯

黑椒少許

鹽少許

醃料：

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 菠菜去根，切段。黃紅甜椒切半再切條。蒜頭切片。魚肉對切，再切小塊，加醃料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜片，加入魚肉同煎，下清湯1杯。加入白汁磚煮至溶化。

3. 加入菠菜煮至軟身，加入紅黃甜椒，下黑椒和鹽。

Braised spinach and fish with cream sauce

Ingredients:

Spinach 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Red bell pepper 1 pc

Yellow bell pepper 1 pc

Flounder fillet 50g

Cream sauce cube 2 pcs

Chicken broth 1 cup

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut the root of spinach and cut in pieces. Cut yellow and red bell peppers in half, cut in strips. Slice garlic. Cut fish in half and cut in pieces. Marinate fish with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and pan fry fish. Put in 1 cup of chicken broth. Put in cream sauce cube and melt it.

3. Put in spinach and bell peppers. Put in black pepper and salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！