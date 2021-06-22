腩片洋葱角

材料：

豬腩片200克

洋葱1個

燒汁2湯匙

芝麻1茶匙

黑椒少許

鹽少許

味醂2湯匙

粟粉少許

做法：

1. 洋葱對切，再切角，隔水蒸8分鐘。攤開腩片，用腩片包住洋葱，撒鹽和黑椒，在每件表面拍少許粟粉。

2. 燒熱油，收細火，放入洋葱角。轉中大火煎至兩面帶焦色，蓋上收中火焗1分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加燒汁和味醂，煎至醬汁收稠，撒少許芝麻在上。

Pan fried onion wedge wrapping with pork belly slices

Ingredients:

Pork belly slices 200g

Onion 1 pc

Teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Mirin 2 Tablespoons

Cornstarch Little

Steps:

1. Cut onion in half, then cut in wedges. Steam onion for 8 minutes. Spread pork belly slice and wrap onion wedge. Put on salt and black pepper. Then put a little cornstarch on each pieces.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry onion in low heat. Turn to mid-high heat and pan fry two sides. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 1 minute.

3. Open the lid, put in Teriyaki sauce and mirin, pan fry until sauce becomes thick. Put a little sesame on each pieces.

