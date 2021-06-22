腩片洋葱角
材料：
豬腩片200克
洋葱1個
燒汁2湯匙
芝麻1茶匙
黑椒少許
鹽少許
味醂2湯匙
粟粉少許
做法：
1. 洋葱對切，再切角，隔水蒸8分鐘。攤開腩片，用腩片包住洋葱，撒鹽和黑椒，在每件表面拍少許粟粉。
2. 燒熱油，收細火，放入洋葱角。轉中大火煎至兩面帶焦色，蓋上收中火焗1分鐘。
3. 開蓋，加燒汁和味醂，煎至醬汁收稠，撒少許芝麻在上。
Pan fried onion wedge wrapping with pork belly slices
Ingredients:
Pork belly slices 200g
Onion 1 pc
Teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons
Sesame 1 teaspoon
Black pepper Little
Salt Little
Mirin 2 Tablespoons
Cornstarch Little
Steps:
1. Cut onion in half, then cut in wedges. Steam onion for 8 minutes. Spread pork belly slice and wrap onion wedge. Put on salt and black pepper. Then put a little cornstarch on each pieces.
2. Heat the oil, pan fry onion in low heat. Turn to mid-high heat and pan fry two sides. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 1 minute.
3. Open the lid, put in Teriyaki sauce and mirin, pan fry until sauce becomes thick. Put a little sesame on each pieces.
