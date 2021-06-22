蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
焦點
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜腩片洋葱角 Pan fried onion wedge wrapping with pork belly slices

1小時前

腩片洋葱角

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 腩片洋葱角 菠菜白汁魚柳 韭菜花炒肉碎 大葱豆腐蠔仔湯

材料：

豬腩片200克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 腩片洋葱角 菠菜白汁魚柳 韭菜花炒肉碎 大葱豆腐蠔仔湯

洋葱1個

燒汁2湯匙

芝麻1茶匙

黑椒少許

鹽少許

味醂2湯匙

粟粉少許

做法：

1. 洋葱對切，再切角，隔水蒸8分鐘。攤開腩片，用腩片包住洋葱，撒鹽和黑椒，在每件表面拍少許粟粉。

2. 燒熱油，收細火，放入洋葱角。轉中大火煎至兩面帶焦色，蓋上收中火焗1分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加燒汁和味醂，煎至醬汁收稠，撒少許芝麻在上。

Pan fried onion wedge wrapping with pork belly slices

Ingredients:

Pork belly slices 200g

Onion 1 pc

Teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Mirin 2 Tablespoons

Cornstarch Little

Steps:

1. Cut onion in half, then cut in wedges. Steam onion for 8 minutes. Spread pork belly slice and wrap onion wedge. Put on salt and black pepper. Then put a little cornstarch on each pieces.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry onion in low heat. Turn to mid-high heat and pan fry two sides. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 1 minute.

3. Open the lid, put in Teriyaki sauce and mirin, pan fry until sauce becomes thick. Put a little sesame on each pieces.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜西菜豬肉蔬菜15-30分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner