二月三日，新香港終審法院法官陳兆愷出席國安教育研討會，力言英文separation of powers不應譯做「三權分立」：「英文字面上並無『三』的意思，而『分立』似乎要打架，不如譯做『職權分配』，語氣上溫柔一點。」他把「下流」當作「溫柔」了。

按separation of powers字面上固然無「三」，但請看陸谷孫《英漢大詞典》clasp條下clasp one’s hands的翻譯：「兩手十指交錯地緊握着。」原文字面上也沒有「兩」的意思，甚至沒有「十指」的意思，然則詞典是否誤譯了？其實英文的hands用了複數形式，那「兩」的含義不言可喻，與（separation of）powers之指「三權」，了無分別。政府之分三權，猶人之有兩手，在文明社會本是常識。一九九二年版《Longman Dictionary of English Language and Culture（朗文英語與文化詞典）》separation of powers條下解釋很清楚：「the practice of controlling a government’s power by dividing it into three branches: the legislative branch, the judicial branch, and the executive branch。」這分明是說立法、司法、行政三者分權，以免政府權力過大。陳兆愷等現在致力否定三權分立，是司馬昭之心也。

又查《英漢大詞典》separation只可解作「分離」或「分開」，並無「分配」含義；「分配」是allocation。陳兆愷身為法官，是連separation與allocation兩字都不懂，還是效趙高指鹿為馬？

最後，請看《英漢大詞典》separation of powers條下翻譯：「（立法、行政、司法）三權分立。」這本詞典是按中共中央計劃編訂的，陳兆愷要不要向中共獻策修改？