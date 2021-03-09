二月十九日，美國總統拜金出席慕尼黑安全會議，談到民主與獨裁：「Given all the challenges we face, from the fourth industrial revolution to a global pandemic, （there are those who argue）that autocracy is the best way forward, and （there are）those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting those challenges（全球大疫以至第四次工業革命當前，要應付那重重困難，有人認為統治者專權最能勝任，但也有人深知唯民主政府始能為力）。」拜金說要捍衞民主，其實卻連獨裁統治都不敢正視。

獨裁政治英文叫dictatorship，此外還有autocracy、despotism、fascism、totalitarianism、tyranny等同義詞。企鵝出版社同義詞典《The Penguin Modern Guide to Synonyms and Related Words》authoritarian條下指出：「Of these, “autocratic” is the mildest （in tone）（這些同義詞之中，autocratic（專權）語氣最為溫婉）。」專權統治者可以指法王路易十四之類殘民以逞君主，也可以指英女王伊莉莎白一世之類得民心君主。當年俄國沙皇的尊號就是Autocrat of All the Russians（俄人至高無上統治者），絕對不以autocrat一字為嫌。至於dictatorship（獨裁統治）一字，據企鵝詞典說，一般帶「鎮壓百姓」的貶義，拜金總統當然不取。

而諱言「獨裁統治」的，也不只是拜金總統。香港人近年不是多把「獨裁」改說為「威權（authoritarian）」嗎？企鵝詞典指出：「“Authoritarian” may describe any form of rule, from a monarchy to a democracy（「威權」可指任何形式統治，包括君主制度及民主制度）。」這「威權」比「專權」語氣更為溫婉。大家請向「威權」膜拜吧。