二零一九年香港民變期間，公安不少在制服上貼一「警察勁揪」徽章。警務處助理處長曾豔霜最近通告同袍，說非官家徽章不應擅貼。我讀其通告，真覺哭笑不得。

請看通告第三段：「The Independent Police Complaints Council noted that the display of a badge printed 警察勁揪 was for morale - boosting purpose（護警會明白，當時展示印有『警察勁揪』四字的徽章，旨在激勵士氣）。」短短一句英文，文法就一錯再錯。

按a badge printed是a badge was printed（一個徽章被印下）的縮略，例如：He was wearing a white shirt with a school badge printed on the pocket（他身穿白襯衫，襯衫口袋上印了個校徽）。換言之，a badge printed是指徽章印在某物之上，而不是有文字或圖案印在徽章之上。

要說「徽章上印有『警察勁揪』四字」，英文是「警察勁揪 was printed on the badge」或「on the badge was printed 警察勁揪」。假如前文已有badge一字，則其後的badge可用關係代名詞（relative pronoun）which取代，例如「the display of a badge on which was printed 警察勁揪」。另一說法是「a badge which / that bore the phrase 警察勁揪」，縮略說法是「a badge bearing the phrase 警察勁揪」。無論如何，「a badge printed 警察勁揪」根本不知所云。

限於篇幅，明天再談句子的第二個錯誤。