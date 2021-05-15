香港公安頭目曾艷霜給屬下的通告說：「The Independent Police Complaints Council recommended that the frontline officers shall be reminded not to use any unofficial badges on their uniforms in future（護警會建議說，應提醒前線警員日後不得在制服上展示任何非官方徽章）。」這一句又犯了兩個文法錯誤。

第一，「前線警員」既不是指定某些前線警員，就不應用限定冠詞（definite article）the帶出。請看以下一句：We must inform the frontline officers of the armoured corps of this latest development（我們必須把最新發展告訴裝甲部隊的前線人員）。這一句是指定裝甲部隊的前線人員，所以才用the。

第二，recommend之後，如用that子句（clause），動詞應用should帶出，例如：I recommend/recommended that he （should）be removed from office and prosecuted for dereliction of duty（我建議把他革職並以瀆職罪名起訴）。曾艷霜那一句，應改正如下：The Independent Police Complaints Council recommended that frontline officers （should） be reminded not to use any unofficial badges on their uniforms in future。

早些時，裁判官陳炳宙當庭譴責公安所寫控罪書措詞不當，竟把「一個胡椒球」寫作one number of pepper ball，連one pepper ball都不會寫，還說：「小學生都會寫one apple（一個蘋果）、two apples（兩個蘋果）。我不想這宗案淪為外國法庭笑話。」他不知道，香港公安最高層人員，寫的原來都是笑話英文。