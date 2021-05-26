四月二十七日，新香港行政會議成員湯家驊答「思考香港」記者問，說鄭月娥連任市長，勝於另選他人：「我們英文有言：The devil you know better than the devil you don’t。」原來湯家驊自稱「愛國」，是指愛英國，否則「我們英文」四字，不知該怎樣解釋。我們中國人那有「我們英文」之理。

不過，湯家驊誇示其國語，卻未免自暴其短。英文成語Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know（寧取已認識之惡魔，不取未認識者），那better是用於句首，與不少英文成語相同，例如Better a bad excuse than none at all（託詞拙劣，亦勝於無）、Better a live dog than a dead lion（寧為活犬，莫作死獅）等。假如把better置於句中，則應加動詞be（即is、are等），例如The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know、A bad excuse is better than none at all、A live dog is better than a dead lion。

此外，湯家驊似乎連成語的意思都不懂得。他既然推許鄭月娥「有很多好處」，怎麼卻比之為「惡魔」？難怪另一行政會議成員林健鋒都批評他用詞不當，說鄭月娥是「pure angel（純潔天使）」。而假如湯家驊是抱民主派立場，批評來屆爭奪市長交椅者都是惡魔，那麼，他的國語倒有兩句成語可用，一是「Between two evils, it is not worth choosing（兩者俱惡，選之枉然）」，一是「The female of the species is more deadly than the male（萬物芸芸，雌者尤毒）」。湯家驊下次賣弄國語，不要再錯了。