有朋友來函問：「『打好基礎（才能成就專業）』的英文說法是build your base還是build your foundation？又『從毫無經驗者變成老手』可否說from rookie to ace？」

請先說第一個問題。一般而言，base指「底部」，foundation指「基礎」。建築物等的base通常在地面之上，foundation則在地面之下。不少東西有base而無foundation，檯燈、雕像等都是如此。例如英文可以說：(1)The base of the statue measures three feet by four feet（雕像的底部寬三英尺長四英尺）。(2)A house built on sand will easily collapse, for it is without a solid foundation（房子建在沙上，沒有穩固地基，很易倒塌）。

用於比喻，base指事物最基本的部分，可藉之進一步發展；foundation則指事物發展所必需的結實基礎，例如：(1)We have over the years built a broad business base, and now we can start planning diversification into other areas（這些年來，我們建立了很具規模的基本業務，現在可籌劃從事其他業務了）。(2)A good university education will help you build/lay a foundation for professional development（良好的大學教育，有助奠定事業發展基礎）。

至於「從毫無經驗者變成老手」，英文當然可說from rookie to ace。不過，rookie（新手）、ace（能手）二字，都是俚俗用語；較傳統的說法，是from novice（新手）to master（好手）/expert（專家）/professional（內行），例如：It took him three years to evolve from novice /rookie to master / ace（經過三年，他終於由新手變成好手）。